Cowen Trims NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Target Price to $114.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $127.00 to $114.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut NIKE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.19.

NYSE:NKE opened at $83.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.65. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

