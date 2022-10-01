Critical Contrast: MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) versus Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO)

MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC – Get Rating) and Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MeaTech 3D and Sovos Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get MeaTech 3D alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeaTech 3D N/A N/A -$18.02 million N/A N/A Sovos Brands $719.19 million 2.00 $1.92 million ($0.36) -39.55

Sovos Brands has higher revenue and earnings than MeaTech 3D.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeaTech 3D 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sovos Brands 0 0 12 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MeaTech 3D and Sovos Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sovos Brands has a consensus price target of $17.73, suggesting a potential upside of 24.49%. Given Sovos Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sovos Brands is more favorable than MeaTech 3D.

Profitability

This table compares MeaTech 3D and Sovos Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeaTech 3D N/A N/A N/A Sovos Brands -4.47% 9.21% 3.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of MeaTech 3D shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Sovos Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Sovos Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sovos Brands beats MeaTech 3D on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MeaTech 3D

(Get Rating)

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provide associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Sovos Brands

(Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands. The company sells its products principally to retail outlets and wholesale distributors, including traditional supermarkets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, wholesalers, specialty food distributors, military commissaries, and non-food outlets, such as drug store chains, dollar stores, and e-commerce retailers. Sovos Brands, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for MeaTech 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeaTech 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.