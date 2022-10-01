Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $815,548,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,864,000 after buying an additional 1,261,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,505,466,000 after buying an additional 1,015,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,233,000 after buying an additional 662,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.20.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $144.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $143.18 and a one year high of $209.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.56.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

