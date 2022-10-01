Customers Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Customers Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the bank will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.30 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.09 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 38.56% and a return on equity of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share.

CUBI has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.57.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $29.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.61. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $76.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,216,000 after acquiring an additional 214,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 56.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,034,000 after acquiring an additional 822,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,591,000 after buying an additional 37,717 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 25.1% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,055,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,769,000 after buying an additional 211,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 75.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,272,000 after buying an additional 427,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

