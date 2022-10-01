Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.34

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.34 and last traded at $29.34, with a volume of 745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CUBI. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $956.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.09 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 38.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

