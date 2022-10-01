CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) Insider Heather Peacock Sells 989 Shares of Stock

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Rating) insider Heather Peacock sold 989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.13), for a total value of £108.79 ($131.45).

CyanConnode Price Performance

Shares of CYAN stock opened at GBX 11.75 ($0.14) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.67. CyanConnode Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 11 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 29.85 ($0.36). The company has a market cap of £27.77 million and a P/E ratio of -13.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.15.

CyanConnode Company Profile

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Sweden, Thailand, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT.

