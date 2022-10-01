CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) Insider Heather Peacock Sells 989 Shares of Stock

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Rating) insider Heather Peacock sold 989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.13), for a total value of £108.79 ($131.45).
CyanConnode Price Performance
Shares of CYAN stock opened at GBX 11.75 ($0.14) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.67. CyanConnode Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 11 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 29.85 ($0.36). The company has a market cap of £27.77 million and a P/E ratio of -13.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.15.
CyanConnode Company Profile
