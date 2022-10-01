DA Davidson Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.28. The consensus estimate for Provident Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ FY2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.12 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PFS. Piper Sandler downgraded Provident Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

PFS stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.88. Provident Financial Services has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $26.20.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

