DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 332 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,396 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,911,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,502,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,509,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,462,000. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Melius began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.06.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.52. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

