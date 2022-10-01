DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 3,975 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 49.9% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 10,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BATRA stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.38. The company has a market cap of $290.34 million, a PE ratio of 78.20 and a beta of 0.90.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,600 shares of company stock worth $73,976 over the last ninety days.

Separately, TheStreet raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

