DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 63 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,354,000 after acquiring an additional 21,121 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 707.0% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 124,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $195.13 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $306.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.