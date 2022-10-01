DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHYD. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 332,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 38,290 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 180,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 35,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SHYD opened at $21.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.70. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $25.29.

