DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 8,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 47,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $105.01 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.72 and a 1 year high of $223.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

