DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Allstate by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Allstate Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ALL stock opened at $124.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

