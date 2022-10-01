DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TRV opened at $153.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.57. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.