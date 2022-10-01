DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stock Position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,684 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISD. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000.

ISD opened at $11.54 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

