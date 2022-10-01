DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,813 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,153,959,000 after buying an additional 373,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,830,016,000 after buying an additional 1,385,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,114,000 after buying an additional 522,813 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,187,000 after buying an additional 1,492,275 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,655,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $916,823,000 after buying an additional 547,281 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Compass Point set a $175.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

NYSE FRC opened at $130.55 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $130.35 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.70 and a 200-day moving average of $153.15.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

