DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,580.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares in the company, valued at $44,572.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $400.11 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $430.59 and its 200 day moving average is $409.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.38.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

