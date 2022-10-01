DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:EW opened at $82.63 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $81.87 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.29 and a 200-day moving average of $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,402.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,402.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $656,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,105,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,223,839 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Cowen cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.81.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

