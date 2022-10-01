DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after buying an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:NVO opened at $99.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $225.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $91.51 and a twelve month high of $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.08.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.10% and a net margin of 32.14%. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5836 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

