DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $505,000 Stock Position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 50,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period.

Shares of RFDI opened at $46.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.18 and its 200-day moving average is $57.39. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $74.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%.

