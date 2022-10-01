DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $546,000 Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $84.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 326.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $97.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.97.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $656,661.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,977. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $656,661.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,977. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,126. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

