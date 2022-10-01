DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $551,000 Stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RODM opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.21. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $31.11.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

