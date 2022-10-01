DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $556,000 Position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 22,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 23.4% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 4.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth $30,000.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

Fidus Investment Dividend Announcement

Shares of FDUS opened at $17.18 on Friday. Fidus Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.