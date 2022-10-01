DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $593,000 Holdings in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,078 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth about $6,237,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth about $3,543,000. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth about $4,088,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 333,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 134,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 266.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 211,461 shares in the last quarter. 17.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Farms International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF opened at $1.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. Village Farms International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $9.52. The company has a market cap of $169.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Village Farms International ( NASDAQ:VFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.35 million. Research analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Village Farms International from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

