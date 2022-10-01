DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $614,000 Stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,567 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,491,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 22,713 shares during the period.

Get Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $22.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average is $20.40.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.