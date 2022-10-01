DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $619,000 Stock Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,936,000 after buying an additional 194,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after buying an additional 23,997 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 782,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,832,000 after buying an additional 60,008 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,255,000 after buying an additional 14,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 366,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 60,167 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BATRK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 76.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.33. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $31.27.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 2,600 shares of company stock valued at $73,976 in the last 90 days.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

