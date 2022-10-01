DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $632,000 Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 81.6% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 179.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $43.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.52 and its 200-day moving average is $50.91. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.61%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Kroger to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.89.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

