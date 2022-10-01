DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $643,000 Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,676,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 25,723 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Raymond James started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $89.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $143.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.32 and its 200-day moving average is $116.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

