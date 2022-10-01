DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $712,000 Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $35.75 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.10.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $258.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on UBSI. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

