DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $726,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $685,157,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,793,000 after buying an additional 7,610,709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,325,000 after buying an additional 3,865,185 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,013,000 after buying an additional 3,373,834 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,759,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $57.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.44. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
