DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $748,000 Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,751,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in eBay by 34.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $783,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,575 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in eBay by 105.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $302,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,942 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in eBay by 44.9% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $396,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at about $97,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $36.81 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.76 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 87.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 209.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on eBay to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.