DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $587,000 in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 67,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 15,455.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,968,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after buying an additional 1,955,456 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after buying an additional 285,885 shares during the period.

HLMN stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.63. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $394.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Hillman Solutions to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

