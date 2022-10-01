DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $599,000 in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LKFN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 27.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,484,000 after buying an additional 280,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,111,000 after buying an additional 181,199 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,953,000 after buying an additional 128,992 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 222.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after buying an additional 115,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 477.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 75,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $72.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.77. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $64.05 and a twelve month high of $85.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.27.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.42 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 40.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lakeland Financial

In other Lakeland Financial news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $84,469.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $84,469.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $180,187. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Lakeland Financial to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Featured Stories

