DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSIC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $65.77 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

