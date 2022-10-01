DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 724.4% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $39.31 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.13 and a 52 week high of $49.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.65.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

