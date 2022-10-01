DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after buying an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in McKesson by 76.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 4.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Argus lifted their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.46.
Shares of MCK stock opened at $339.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $353.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.79. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $193.89 and a 1-year high of $375.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 22.83%.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
