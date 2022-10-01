DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stock Position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 19,794 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the first quarter worth about $465,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DWLD opened at $21.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a one year low of $21.86 and a one year high of $32.04.

