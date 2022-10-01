DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 177 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $73.37 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.94.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.