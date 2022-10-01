DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 375 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 99.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 85.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

FV opened at $41.04 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $51.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.47.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

