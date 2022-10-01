DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 52 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in argenx by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $353.05 on Friday. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $249.50 and a twelve month high of $403.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $372.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($3.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.76) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $85.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.45% and a negative net margin of 538.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on argenx from €400.00 ($408.16) to €425.00 ($433.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of argenx from €390.00 ($397.96) to €430.00 ($438.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of argenx from $460.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of argenx from $375.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.31.

argenx Profile

(Get Rating)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.