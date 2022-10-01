DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 73 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 278.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $185.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.91. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.53. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

