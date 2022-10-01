DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases Shares of 22,274 MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

MLKN stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.54 and a 12 month high of $42.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.22.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 102.74%.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.