DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $188,748,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,030,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,456,000 after buying an additional 1,182,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 767,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,980,000 after buying an additional 38,654 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,931.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 724,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,110,000 after buying an additional 688,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,491,000 after buying an additional 65,463 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $79.32 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $134.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.64.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

