DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Public Storage by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $4,449,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Public Storage Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.58.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $292.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.26. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $284.01 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.14%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

