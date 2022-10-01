DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,825,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,856,000 after buying an additional 2,718,649 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $50,149,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,327,000 after buying an additional 2,269,823 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 22,123.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,156,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,945,000 after buying an additional 2,146,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $43,540,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $22.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.