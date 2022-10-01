DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,076 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $90.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.96 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.46.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

