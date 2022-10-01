DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 19,857 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,857 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APH opened at $66.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.44. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Several analysts recently commented on APH shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.44.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

