DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 229 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.3 %

PH opened at $242.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $276.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

