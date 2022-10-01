DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 293 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in DocuSign by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in DocuSign by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in DocuSign by 1,072.2% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOCU. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. William Blair downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.38.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $53.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -99.02 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $288.50.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

