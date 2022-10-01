DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 326 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,013 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.5% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 96,184 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 115.7% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Splunk by 15.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 56.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after buying an additional 76,336 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Splunk by 15.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,532 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Price Performance

SPLK opened at $75.20 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.16 and a 12-month high of $176.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.44. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Splunk from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on Splunk in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Splunk from $143.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.39.

Splunk Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.